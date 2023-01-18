'Might be Your Last Test Series': Murali Vijay Recalls Sehwag's Words From Turning Point of His Career

Former Indian opener Murali Vijay was one of the most reliable batsmen particularly in Test cricket for a long time. Nicknamed the ‘Monk’, his stats in both home and away matches make for impressive reading.

However, at the start of his career, Vijay was worried that he might lose his place before his famous Hyderabad knock proved to be the game-changer.

Having begun his career in 2008, for a long time he was considered a promising player but only in 2013, did the opener’s career kick-off as he stitched together a renowned partnership with Shikhar Dhawan.

Recalling the first phase of his career, Murali revealed that he was worried about losing his place in the team after scoring 10 and 6 runs in the first Test against Australia.

As fate would have it, the 38-year-old smashed 167 runs in the second Test in Hyderabad, which proved to be a turning point in his career.

In a recent interview with WV Raman for Sportstar, Vijay recalled his fellow opener Virender Sehwag’s words that pumped him up to play one of the most memorable knocks of his career.

“I definitely felt that (turning point of career) when I scored my hundred in Hyderabad for my comeback - it was 2012 if I am not wrong," said the Tamil Nadu batter.

“I don’t know the exact year but around that time, when Virender Sehwag and myself were opening, I had this hint. He came to my saying ‘This might be your last Test series’. And I felt Hyderabad innings was something pure out and above," Vijay added.

After the century in the second Test, he would never look back, scoring another ton in the third Test in Mohali.

There many more memorable performances in store as the opener hit 146 against England in Nottingham, 144 against Australia in Brisbane and many other overseas knocks which showed his true class.

He still looks back fondly at the Hyderabad Test, acknowledging how it all changed after that inning against Australia.

“I never thought I would be having so much patience and play there. And that knock gave me the faith and belief that I can perform anywhere. The situation of my personal life and cricket hit me together," Vijay stated.

“After that I never looked back. I completely had the confidence to go and perform anywhere in the world. Trent Bridge was one of the best knocks I have played," the veteran added further.

