Might Continue After T20 World Cup if Body Permits: Shoaib Malik
Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Wednesday said his previous announcement of quitting international cricket after this Year's T20 World Cup is not cast in stone and he might continue if his body permits.
Might Continue After T20 World Cup if Body Permits: Shoaib Malik
Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Wednesday said his previous announcement of quitting international cricket after this Year's T20 World Cup is not cast in stone and he might continue if his body permits.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings