'Might Now be Left Out of the Next Match': Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Only Worry’ After Ashwin's Heroics vs BAN

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a remarkable knock of an unbeaten 42 to earn a thrilling victory for his side against Bangladesh in the second Test on Sunday. Ashwin’s valiant display with the bat was praised by experts and innumerable cricket fans.

Shashi Tharoor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Thiruvananthapuram, also congratulated Ashwin for producing a match-winning knock. But the Congress leader, in his tweet, did not forget to take a cheeky dig at the Team India management.

“What a nail-biter of a Test match India just managed to win! Despite a long injury list and selectoral caprice, Ravichandran Ashwin did so brilliantly that my only worry is that he might now be left out of the next match,” Tharoor had tweeted on Sunday.

India’s team selection came under severe scrutiny after Kuldeep Yadav was surprisingly dropped from the second Test despite claiming eight wickets and being the Man of the Match in the opening match. And now Tharoor, in his tweet, indirectly referred to Kuldeep’s omission and raised doubts about Ashwin’s spot in India’s playing XI in the next game.

Tharoor’s tweet triggered a buzz as numerous Indian cricket fans opined on the matter in comments.

A Twitter user agreed with Tharoor and wrote on a lighter note, “The tradition must be followed. Drop the man of the match for the next match.”

Another person voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Exactly my thoughts. I am guessing Shreyas Iyer will also be suddenly left out.”

One social media user praised Tharoor’s oratory skills and wrote, “The way you are reviewing daily cricket, you should be given a chance in the commentary box. Cricket fans would at least get a fair chance to expand their vocabulary. What say?”

A Twitter user supported Tharoor’s point of view. “I agree Tharoorji. Wonder who is making those calls. The captain changed, the coach changed but still those unexpected changes,” the comment read.

Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer forged a much-needed partnership of 71 in the second innings to guide India to a thrilling three-wicket victory in the second and final Test match against Bangladesh. Their partnership also turned out to be the highest one for the eighth wicket in a successful fourth-innings chase. And with this win, Team India managed to whitewash Bangladesh in the Test series.

