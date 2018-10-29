Mike Hesson Replaces Brad Hodge as KXIP Coach for IPL 2019

Loading...
Hesson had stepped down from the role as coach of New Zealand to take “a break from the rigours of international cricket, and to spend more time with his wife and children,” according to a media release by New Zealand cricket. Having been in charge of the team for more than six years, his appointment with Kings XI Punjab will mark his first involvement in the Indian Premier League.
Nava Season ✅— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 29, 2018
Nava Coach ✅
Ek Navi Umang ✅
————————————
New Season ✅
New Coach ✅
Renewed Passion ✅
Welcoming @CoachHesson to the @lionsdenkxip#LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP pic.twitter.com/57AmpqvRNR
Hesson has been tasked with reviving the fortunes of a team that finished seventh in the IPL table last season, and managed just six wins out of 14 games. He joins mentor and Head of Cricket Operations Virender Sehwag as part of the support staff at the franchise.
Hesson himself never played international cricket, but made a strong impression as coach of the New Zealand national team during his tenure. He took the team to their first ever World Cup final in 2015, and oversaw thirteen successful victories at home in the 2017-18 season.
Led by Ravichandran Ashwin last season, Kings XI Punjab registered five wins in their first seven matches. But after a mid-tournament break, the team lost momentum, going down in six of their next seven matches and subsequently not being able to make it to the playoffs.
First Published: October 29, 2018, 5:01 PM IST