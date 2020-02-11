Mike Hussey, Andrew Symonds to Join Australian Coaching Staff
Former Australian cricketers Michael Hussey and Andrew Symonds will be joining the Australian team coaching staff in advisory and mentorship roles, in what is a concerted effort by head coach Justin Langer to expose young players to the knowledge that past legends can impart.
