Miller’s Fielding Heroics Earn Du Plessis Praise

Miller took four catches and effected two run-outs in a Man of the Match performance as Pakistan, chasing 193 to win, fell short by just 7 runs.
“David is obviously a very good athlete. With all good fielders, you want to go to where the hot-spots are, you want to go to where the ball is going to go, and that's the most important thing," du Plessis said at the post-match press conference.
"And those two run-outs were brilliant and changed the game for us."
Du Plessis also stated that he was happy to see opener Reeza Hendricks, who scored a career-best 74 in the first innings, show more consistency in his performances.
"What I like about Reeza, what he is doing at the moment is that he has improved his consistency. We always knew that Reeza had a bit of flair, he's one of those guys that is beautiful to watch when he cover drives or drives off the back foot."
"But it's more about consistency, and I feel he's added that to his game. It's not just one in five knocks, it's started to become three in every five knocks, and that's really important."
Hendricks and Du Plessis (78) put together a 131-run partnership for the second wicket and helped put up a total that the skipper knew would be tough to achieve for the opposition.
"It was a nice partnership. The wicket was nice and it was a little bit quicker than the one we had during the one-day game so we felt like it was a good opportunity to be really positive.
"I was very happy with the score that we got, you always want to get more but to get 190-plus first innings is a lot of runs so I looked at the positive side of it. I knew if we got some early wickets that it would be tough for them."
The sides now head to Johannesburg for the second T20 to be held on Sunday.
First Published: February 2, 2019, 9:24 AM IST