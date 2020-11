MIN vs BSH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MIN vs BSH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MIN vs BSH Dream11 Best Picks / MIN vs BSH Dream11 Captain / MIN vs BSH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 13th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona series, Minhaj CC will be up against Badalona Shaheen CC. The two teams met contrasting fate in their respective previous outings on November 11. Minhaj CC defeated Falco Zalmi CC by seven wickets while Badalona Shaheen CC were beaten by Kings CC by seven wickets. ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC match is scheduled for 1 PM IST on Thursday, November 12. The fixture is set to be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

MIN vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MIN vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MIN vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Match Details

November 12 - 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, MIN vs BSH Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC captain: Hamza Saleem

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC vice-captain: Muhammad Riaz

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC wicket keeper: Kuldeep Lal

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC batsmen: Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC all-rounders: Sarfraz Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Hamza Saleem

India vs Australia: See Photos: Team India Gets Ready to Fly to Australia, Embracing the New Normal

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC bowlers: Zaka Ullah, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad

MIN vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Alumdar Hussain (WK), Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed.

MIN vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Minhaj CC: Babar Khan (WK), Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.