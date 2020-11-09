MIN vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care I Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
DEL
HYD172/8(20.0) RR 9.45
Delhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended134/7(20.0) RR 6.7
ZIM
PAK137/2(20.0) RR 6.7
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
MIN vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care I Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MIN vs PAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MIN vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks / MIN vs PAK Dream11 Captain / MIN vs PAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
The third match on the opening day of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between Minhaj CC and Pak I Care. Both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note to set the tone for the rest of the tournament. The team composition of both looks very promising with a mix of young talents and experienced ones on each side. The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen and given the short format of the game, the bowlers will have to work hard to contain the batsmen. The match will be played at 05:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.
MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (Click Here)
MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care: Match Details
November 09 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care
ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care captain: Muhammad Ihsan
ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care vice-captain: Sheroz Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care wicketkeeper: Alumdar Hussain
ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care batsmen: Majid Hanif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Ihsan, Asad Abbas
ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care all-rounders: Adeel Shafqat, Sheroz Ahmed, Khizar Ali
ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care bowlers: Zaka Ullah, Amar Shahzad, Atif Muhammad
MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC playing 11 against Pak I Care: Alumdar Hussain (WK), Jafar Iqbal, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Riaz, Mukhtiar Singh, Khizar Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Dilsher Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Amar Shahzad
MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak I Care playing 11 against Minhaj CC: Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Umair Ahmed, Asad Abbas, Abid Mahboob, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Usman Aziz, Shafat Ali Syed, Atif Muhammad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking