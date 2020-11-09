MIN vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care I Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MIN vs PAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MIN vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks / MIN vs PAK Dream11 Captain / MIN vs PAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The third match on the opening day of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between Minhaj CC and Pak I Care. Both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note to set the tone for the rest of the tournament. The team composition of both looks very promising with a mix of young talents and experienced ones on each side. The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen and given the short format of the game, the bowlers will have to work hard to contain the batsmen. The match will be played at 05:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care: Match Details

November 09 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care captain: Muhammad Ihsan

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care vice-captain: Sheroz Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care wicketkeeper: Alumdar Hussain

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care batsmen: Majid Hanif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Ihsan, Asad Abbas

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care all-rounders: Adeel Shafqat, Sheroz Ahmed, Khizar Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona MIN vs PAK Dream11 team for Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care bowlers: Zaka Ullah, Amar Shahzad, Atif Muhammad

MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj CC playing 11 against Pak I Care: Alumdar Hussain (WK), Jafar Iqbal, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Riaz, Mukhtiar Singh, Khizar Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Dilsher Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Amar Shahzad

MIN vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak I Care playing 11 against Minhaj CC: Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Umair Ahmed, Asad Abbas, Abid Mahboob, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Usman Aziz, Shafat Ali Syed, Atif Muhammad