India vs England 2021: Mind Over Matter - How Ashwin and Co. Fashioned an Indian Win on a Challenging Pitch The bond between player and fan, the most important thing in the game came to the fore once more. When Ashwin collected his Man of the Match award, he stressed on this.

It is often said that it is the mind that separates champions from the merely excellent at the highest level in sport. Of course, it is taken for granted that those representing their national teams have the highest levels of skill and are constantly working on their physical fitness. In the second India-England Test at Chennai, where the home side won by 317 runs to get back into the series, the effect of mind over matter was evident throughout the game.

On the first day, when India batted after winning the toss, England’s players seemed to be thinking more about the pitch than about the game. This may have happened unconsciously, but the manner in which a capable bowling attack dropped focus was evidence that it did happen. At no time were the bowlers — fast and slow alike — able to exert the kind of pressure needed to make India’s batsmen struggle. At no time was the bowling accurate enough to make the batsmen think twice.

When a bowler does not have the opportunity to send down delivery after delivery to a particular batsman, it becomes that much harder for the captain to set a field and devise a plan to dismiss batsmen. What this meant was that Rohit Sharma was able to dictate terms, and cash in whenever there was something loose on offer.

If the bowlers failed to check India, the batsmen were in far more trouble, come the second day. India had the crowd at their back, spurred on by an exuberant innings from Rohit and this helped them stay sharp. But, it appeared as though England’s batsmen were more concerned with the puffs of dust that accompanied deliveries than what the ball was actually doing. Even before a ball could come along that would do something alarming, batsmen got themselves out, either playing premeditated sweep shots — not as a means to disrupt the bowler’s plans but because they did trust their own defence or ability to use their feet — or by getting stuck at one end.

In the first England innings, R Ashwin got his mind right. While in the past he has sometimes put too much pressure on himself to bowl wicket-taking balls at will and therein succumbed to either trying too many variations or none at all, here he backed his skill and accuracy to be enough. He did not merely put the ball in the right areas, he did so from different angles, at different speeds, and therein made the batsmen pay. In his mind, Ashwin was crystal clear, in stark contrast to England’s batsmen.

Bowling better in the second innings than the first, England’s bowlers had come out with a plan. And it was working for a time. But, here again the mind games changed the equation. Bowled through the gate in the first innings attempting a cover drive, Virat Kohli put away the shot in the second innings. Here was a man who told himself he had made a mistake that he would correct immediately. Kohli had the skill, but when he allied it with determination, defending with such care that the bowlers could visualise how they would dismiss him. When they flagged Kohli cashed in.

Even when Kohli was dismissed, with India well ahead in the game, England could have given themselves an outside chance. But, Ashwin came to the fore once more. If bowling was about the execution of clear plans, batting was about returning to his roots. After he had played a few shots early on and got a measure of how the surface was playing, Ashwin rediscovered the joy of what he was doing. At this point, in his mind, it was not about playing a Test match for India, but about expressing himself as best as he could, doing what drew him to the game in the first place, batting. And when his mind was without fear, and the head was held high, to borrow from Rabindranath Tagore, there was excellence. Ashwin’s century did not just mentally flatten England, it set them a target of 482 that they would have not achieved — save for a miracle — in any batting conditions, forget about Indian ones.

When the end came it was tame, the final innings having an air of inevitability about it. But, there were several things to celebrate for the home team. Test cricket had returned to a situation where the crowds could be part of the action. And the bond between player and fan, the most important thing in the game, came to the fore once more.

When Ashwin collected his Man of the Match award, he stressed on this. "In Covid times this knowledgeable crowd came out in big numbers. They did not worry at all. Even though they weren't wearing masks they kept clapping and enjoyed the game,” said Ashwin. “I will dedicate this win to the Chennai crowd for what they did. We went 1-0 down because there was no crowd, and we made it 1-1 with the crowd.”