Mindset is Same With The New Team Management: Virat Kohli

The Virat Kohli-Rahul Dravid era began with a convincing Test series win against New Zealand at home and the India skipper on Monday said team is following the same “mindset" and objective under the new support staff which was being followed under previous dispensation.

IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

The legendary Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as head coach while Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip became new bowling and fielding coaches respectively in place of Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar.

“The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It’s important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it’s always growing," Kohli said after India hammered New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test.

Also Read: Kohli First Cricketer to be Part of 50 Wins in Each Format

Kohli and Shastri made a successful captain-coach combination, winning several Test series abroad.

Kohli said the overseas success in England and Australia has made the team richer in experience and they would like to build on that with a maiden Test series win in South Africa in the upcoming away contest.

India have won three Tests in South Africa since 1992 but are yet to win a series. They lost 1-2 in 2017-18.

“It’s a good challenge in South Africa. That was the start of our perseverance to build abroad, Australia was an accumulation of those efforts. We have the belief we can win anywhere," Kohli said

“It’s a tough challenge, something we want to achieve, everyone’s motivated. Hopefully we can play in South Africa the way we know we can play, and win the series."

Talking about the Mumbai Test, Kohli said the surface at Wankhede provided more assistance to the bowlers than Kanpur where the two teams played out an exciting draw on day five.

Kohli was rested for the series opener.

Also Read: Decoding the Love Affair of Left-arm Spinners With the Wankhede Stadium

“To come back with a win again, it’s a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw.

“The bowlers tried all their best, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur. Here there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match.

Good comeback for Jayant

Jayant Yadav could not do much in the first innings but made an impact in the second with a four-wicket haul.

“In the morning with Wankhede and pitch conditions, there was moisture and it helped, you could see the difference and we just had to bowl in the right areas," said Yadav.

“Wankhede and Mumbai have special memories (for me), like you said I scored a hundred here, missed out on a 5-fer but helped the team’s cause.

“It was very useful to feed off his (Ashwin’s) mind and he thinks about the game in a different way," he said."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here