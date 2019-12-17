Mini IPL on the Cards as BCCI Looks to Utilise Champions League T20 Window: Report
The BCCI is looking at options to reutilise the T20 Champions League window -- a tournament that was discontinued in 2014. For that a mini-IPL could be introduced so that the teams can be made to participate more than the allotted time of two months.
