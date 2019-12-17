Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 December, 2019

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

158/3 (17.3)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 1, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 17 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

86/3 (11.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

Mini IPL on the Cards as BCCI Looks to Utilise Champions League T20 Window: Report

The BCCI is looking at options to reutilise the T20 Champions League window -- a tournament that was discontinued in 2014. For that a mini-IPL could be introduced so that the teams can be made to participate more than the allotted time of two months.

Cricketnext Staff |December 17, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Mini IPL on the Cards as BCCI Looks to Utilise Champions League T20 Window: Report

The BCCI is looking at options to reutilise the T20 Champions League window -- a tournament that was discontinued in 2014. For that a mini-IPL could be introduced so that the teams can be made to participate more than the allotted time of two months.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the talks of getting back the two-month window for the home season were discussed at the BCCI-IPL governing council meeting on November 5.

As per the minutes, Hemang Amin, IPL’s COO, told the GC, “The Champions League (CLT20) used to be played during the Sep/Oct window of around 15-20 days, however, CLT20 was discontinued five years ago, the last event being the CLT20-2014.

“The Asia Cup, which is another event hosted every alternate year, was generally played during June, however after CLT20 was discontinued the Asia Cup is now played during the CLT20 window of Sep/Oct and ICC has also scheduled the T20 World Cup in 2020 (Australia) and 2021 (India) around the same time.

“Since the Sep/Oct was CLT20 window, BCCI should look at utilizing this as a 2nd IPL window so the existing teams can have a longer participation instead of the two months and this will also entail that BCCI creates a new revenue stream which will be beneficial for the teams, BCCI and extension of brand IPL.”

Also, discussions were held over whether IPL friendlies should be conducted against ICC associate members during the months of July and August.

Amin further added, “Till date no such friendlies have been played, however, a number of teams have requested that IPL teams be allowed to play IPL friendlies against each other at an overseas location instead of playing against an ICC associate member as this will help explore the brand IPL outside of India and it will draw interest amongst the Indian diaspora and give them an opportunity to see IPL teams in action outside of India.”

Though BCCI secretary Jay Shah was of the view that the issue should be discussed with a larger group at an appropriate forum.

BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah was of the view that this issue needs a discussion with a larger group and advised that it will be taken up at an appropriate forum.

bcciipl 2020ipl 2020 auctionsipl gc

Related stories

'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:01 AM IST

'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha

CAC & Selection Committee Unlikely to be Formed Before January SC Hearing
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

CAC & Selection Committee Unlikely to be Formed Before January SC Hearing

Dilip Sardesai Lecture: Edulji Hits Back at Engineer for Calling CoA 'Waste of Time'
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 12:36 PM IST

Dilip Sardesai Lecture: Edulji Hits Back at Engineer for Calling CoA 'Waste of Time'

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more