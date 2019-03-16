'Miracle That I am Alive'- Bangladesh Analyst Recounts Horror Shootings

Loading...
A lone gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch, which was dubbed "a terrorist attack" by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Srinivas Chandrasekaran, the video analyst for the Bangladesh team who will also work with IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that he felt lucky to be alive after escaping from the Al Noor mosque unscathed.
“It’s miracle that I am alive. I fear to think what could have happened. We all missed being massacred by a whisker I think,” he told the Mumbai Mirror.
“My first thought was it could have been me and us… I don’t know who saved us…it is a miracle that we are still alive, kind of feel blessed.”
Bangladesh Team players were snapped at Christchurch Airport before heading back to Dhaka today (Saturday). pic.twitter.com/KvpsimqHCB— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 16, 2019
Chandrasekaran, clearly shaken from the whole ordeal, also added that the main reason the team reached the mosque late was that their press conference got delayed.
“Our luck was that the press conference got delayed, else all of us could have been killed. It was a rainy day and we had optional practice. We cancelled the net session and started for the prayers.”
The 28-year old also recounted seeing a lady come out from the mosque and collapsing on the street. When someone went to help her, they were alerted of the grim situation inside the mosque.
“We thought she fell, fainting. Someone went to her rescue and we saw her bleeding profusely. As we watched her helplessly, we saw people coming out of the mosque in blood. They were shouting ‘shooter, shooter’.
“We feel for the people who have lost their lives. It was barbaric, horrific, I have never seen something like that. I just hope it does not happen to anyone.
“It was like fear gripping us as we heard men, women and children crying and running in different directions. I saw four-five children fleeing the place. We were all in a state of panic. The surprise was it happened in New Zealand, of all places, supposedly the safest.”
First Published: March 16, 2019, 1:01 PM IST