Misbah Changes Pakistan Players' Diet and Nutrition Plans

Pakistan's new head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has changed the diet and nutrition plans for players in the domestic tournaments and in the national camp.

Misbah has issued standing orders that no heavy diet would be available to the players during the domestic season and in the national camp as players have to attain peak fitness to make the national squad.

"No more biryani or oil rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now," said a member of a catering company managing the food plan for the players in a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Misbah has issued orders that only barbecue items and pasta with lots of fruits should be on the menu for all teams in the domestic season while the same diet plan would be followed in the national camps.

"Pakistani players are known to have a fondness for junk food and rich oily dishes when they are not playing for the national team but Misbah has told every player that a log book will be maintained on their fitness and diet plans and anyone found lacking would be shown the door," a source, aware of the developments, said.

Misbah, who played international cricket till the age of 43 and is still active as a player at 45, is seen as a role model for maintaining high fitness standards.

