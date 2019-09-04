Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Misbah Likely to be Named Pakistan Coach Cum Chief Selector

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to be announced as the new head coach-cum-chief selector of the national team on Wednesday

PTI |September 4, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
Misbah Likely to be Named Pakistan Coach Cum Chief Selector

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to be announced as the new head coach-cum-chief selector of the national team on Wednesday, according to sources.

Another former captain Waqar Younis is also likely to be named as the bowling coach of the team.

"Pakistan Cricket Board will make the announcement on Wednesday after having completed negotiations with Misbah over his pay package," a reliable source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Waqar Younis had also successfully completed negotiations with the board and is likely to be named as the bowling coach of the team," the source added.

The 45-year-old Misbah has played 75 tests and 162 ODIs and he also became the most successful Pakistan Test captain between 2010 and 2017.

It will be his first coaching assignment at any level although he has captained teams at every level.

"The new head coach and his support staff will be given a performance based contract until the 2023 World Cup," the source said.

The source said Misbah's appointment has the backing of PCB Patron-in-Chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants him to play the role of a mentor and planner to allow more space and authority to the captain to make decisions.

Once the announcement of the appointment of Misbah and Waqar is made, the PCB in consultation with the duo will then choose the rest of the support staff.

The PCB is due to appoint a new set of support staff after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower after the World Cup.

Arthur, Azhar and Grant were with the Pakistan team for the last three years.

The first assignment for the new team management will be a home series of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka from September 27.

Before the series against Sri Lanka, all the centrally contracted players have been told to appear in the first round of the new look Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class event from September 14.

