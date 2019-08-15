Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Misbah Named 'Camp Commandant' For Pakistan Conditioning Camp

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has been named “camp commandant” of the 17-day conditioning camp for country’s A-list players. The physically grueling session at the NCA aims at preparing players for the season ahead.

14 contracted players and six others have been included to take part in the camp that begins on August 19. The camp will start after two days of fitness testing and training will begin on August 22.

"Misbah ul Haq, who has been Pakistan's most successful captain, understands the arduous demands of the format in this day and age. With the advent of the World Test Championship, the PCB wants Pakistan to turn up with their best red ball game when they face Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series at home," said Zakir Khan, PCB, Director of International Cricket.

“Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, these players will be a part of the initial rounds of what will be a highly competitive Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. So, this camp will further benefit them in gearing up for an exciting cricketing season."

Contracted players at the camp: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

Non-Contracted players at the camp: Asif Ali, Bilal Asif, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali and Zafar Gohar

Misbah-ul-HaqPakistan Cricket BoardpcbQuaid-e-Azam Trophysri lankaWorld Test Championship

