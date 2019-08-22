Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

5/0 (2.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Rain Stoppage

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

39/2 (14.5)

Australia
v/s
England
England

MIN. 61.1 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

85/2 (36.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 13, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 22 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bijapur Bulls *

11/1 (4.0)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers

Toss won by Hubli Tigers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: NAM VS BOT

live
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Antigua

22 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Misbah to Focus on Dietary and Training Habits in Pakistan Training Camp

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Misbah to Focus on Dietary and Training Habits in Pakistan Training Camp

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is set to ring in some changes, especially on the dietary and training front, as he takes charge of the 17-day Pakistan training camp which got underway in Lahore on Thursday (August 22).

Misbah, who led Pakistan into his early forties, is well aware of the tricks to staying fit. He wants to pass on his experiences to the next generation of players, with an emphasis on long-term habit formation and healthy routines.

"My aim is to get the players to inculcate habits on a routine basis, as part of their lifestyle, to minimise chances of fitness issues in the future," Misbah was quoted as saying by ICC’s official website, on the eve of the camp.

"During this camp, we will focus not only on [physical] training, but also sleeping habits, dietary habits, calorie intake, body-weight level, and maintaining fat level. I will try to focus on those aspects and work towards an ideal level of fitness for a sportsperson.

"You can't compromise on discipline as a player, and that is my target for the next few days. The players have to follow the goals and parameters set for themselves. Once you fall into a habit, you don't even have to think about it – it becomes a part of your life. That is my approach and that is what I will try to inculcate in the players,” he added.

Misbah turned out in 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 T20s for Pakistan in his career. Pakistan have shown visible improvement in overall fitness standards, as reflected in their fielding display. Players such as Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are regarded as high-quality fielders.

Misbah acknowledged the improvements, but said deficiencies remained.

"There's scope for improvement in our team. We want to get up to the mark with internationally-required fitness standards. There has been noticeable improvement in our standards of late.

“That improvement can be seen during the fitness sessions, but there are some deficiencies and we're trying to get the boys ready for the upcoming season with suitable fitness standards,” the 45-year-old said.

Misbah's training camp stint is a stopgap arrangement, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hunts for a new head coach after opting against renewing Mickey Arthur's contract, following the team's sub-par performance in the 2019 World Cup.

Misbah clarified that he isn't in the running for the full-time position at the moment.

"I haven't applied for a coaching role, and any media reports to the contrary are rumours. I've taken level two coaching training from here and from the ECB, but there's nothing final as to whether I'm actually applying for the role,” he added.​

Misbah-ul-Haqpakistanpcb

Related stories

Misbah Undecided on Applying for Pakistan Head Coach Role
Cricketnext Staff | August 21, 2019, 10:27 PM IST

Misbah Undecided on Applying for Pakistan Head Coach Role

Pakistan To Tour England in 2020 For Three-Test Series
Cricketnext Staff | August 21, 2019, 4:32 PM IST

Pakistan To Tour England in 2020 For Three-Test Series

Sharjeel Khan Offers Unconditional Apology in First Step Towards Career Revival
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 7:51 PM IST

Sharjeel Khan Offers Unconditional Apology in First Step Towards Career Revival

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Fri, 23 Aug, 2019

BER v USA
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 23 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 24 Aug, 2019

USA v CAY
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 25 Aug, 2019

BER v CAN
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Sun, 25 Aug, 2019

USA v CAN
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...