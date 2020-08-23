Misbah-ul-Haq Likely to be Removed as Chief Selector, Could be Replaced by Former Star Pacer
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to relinquish his role as chief selector after the team returns from England as the cricket authorities are considering appointing a new person for the job.
Misbah-ul-Haq Likely to be Removed as Chief Selector, Could be Replaced by Former Star Pacer
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to relinquish his role as chief selector after the team returns from England as the cricket authorities are considering appointing a new person for the job.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings