'Miss You Forever': Hardik Pandya Shares Throwback Video With His Late Father

Hardik Pandya has posted an emotional, throwback video of him visiting his late father. In the clip, Hardik is seen turning on the lights of his father’s bedroom and giving him a surprise.

His father took a while to process that his son was sitting next to him and the reaction is truly priceless with his face beaming with joy.

The India allrounder then hugs his father. In the background of the video, the cricketer had added the song Akele Hum, Akele Tum from the 1995 movie, which goes by the same title.

In the caption, Hardik wrote that he misses his dad and wishes he could get surprises like this from him. “I wish I can get a surprise from you like this daddy, Miss you forever. Keep smiling from above,” Hardik wrote.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s father Himanshu Pandya passed away last year on January 16 after a cardiac arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

His wife Natasaa Stankovic and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty were all hearts at the emotional post. Fans extended love and support to the cricketer.

Hardik has been appointed as the skipper of the newly formed IPL team - Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A vital clog of Mumbai Indians, he was released by the franchise last year.

Gujarat Titans did not miss the golden opportunity and got him on board before the mega auction. He was last seen in action during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here