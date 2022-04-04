'Miss You Until we Meet Again': Rishabh Pant Pens Emotional Note For Late Father

India cricketer Rishabh Pant has posted an emotional message, remembering his late father who passed away in 2017. Pant recalled how his father loved and accepted him for his life choices and how the support became his strength.

“He loved me for who I was and accepted me for who I was striving to become," said Pant in note posted on his Instagram account. “Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in heaven dad, I know you will continue to protect me. Thanks for being my dad. I will always love and miss you until we meet again."

His father, Rajendra Pant, died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest and two days after that, the wicketkeeper-batter scored an emotional fifty for his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Pant has since risen to become the captain of the team, leading them to playoffs last year after being promoted as the skipper in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer. He was one of the four players retained by the franchise and has taken over as their full-time captain now.

DC have endured a mixed start to the IPL 2022, having beaten five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener before losing to newcomer Gujarat Titans last week.

DC will face another newcomer in Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

