Mission Paani Waterthon: Cricket Effective Way to Teach People Importance of Water, Says Smriti Mandhana

Speaking at Mission Paani's Waterthon event, the star cricketer said that water conservation is an important cause and cricket can be an effective medium to reach a wide variety of people in the nooks and corner of the country.

Mission Paani Waterthon: Cricket Effective Way to Teach People Importance of Water, Says Smriti Mandhana

India women cricketer Smriti Mandhana voiced her support for Network 18's flagship initiative--'Mission Paani.' Speaking at Mission Paani's Waterthon event, the star cricketer said that water conservation is an important cause and cricket can be an effective medium to reach a wide variety of people in the nooks and corner of the country.

"It is an important cause and I think batting and cricket is an important way you can explain it in India. Everyone knows how to bat and if they can understand someone can't bat with 75 percent of the bat then it is easy for them to understand they can't live with 75 percent of the water."

The 24-year-old was referring to a bat which was specially designed to drive awareness among people for water crisis.  Mandhana herself comes from a region which has seen a number of floods over the years--Sangli, Maharashtra. When asked to divulge some details of that part of the state, the cricketer said: "We were lucky, we never had problem in the main city but there were situation where we had floods in Sangli and 80 km away we used to have drought."

(Be a part of the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani campaign, take the Pledge to Save Water and catch all updates to the Waterthon here)

