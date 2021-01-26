- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, 2021Match Ended259/9(50.0) RR 5.18
IRE
AFG260/3(45.2) RR 5.74
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
Mission Paani Waterthon: Cricket Effective Way to Teach People Importance of Water, Says Smriti Mandhana
Speaking at Mission Paani's Waterthon event, the star cricketer said that water conservation is an important cause and cricket can be an effective medium to reach a wide variety of people in the nooks and corner of the country.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 26, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
India women cricketer Smriti Mandhana voiced her support for Network 18's flagship initiative--'Mission Paani.' Speaking at Mission Paani's Waterthon event, the star cricketer said that water conservation is an important cause and cricket can be an effective medium to reach a wide variety of people in the nooks and corner of the country.
"It is an important cause and I think batting and cricket is an important way you can explain it in India. Everyone knows how to bat and if they can understand someone can't bat with 75 percent of the bat then it is easy for them to understand they can't live with 75 percent of the water."
The 24-year-old was referring to a bat which was specially designed to drive awareness among people for water crisis. Mandhana herself comes from a region which has seen a number of floods over the years--Sangli, Maharashtra. When asked to divulge some details of that part of the state, the cricketer said: "We were lucky, we never had problem in the main city but there were situation where we had floods in Sangli and 80 km away we used to have drought."
(Be a part of the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani campaign, take the Pledge to Save Water and catch all updates to the Waterthon here)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking