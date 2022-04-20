MIT vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 21, 12:00 AM IST

MIT vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Middlesex Titans and Cornwall Warriors: Middlesex Titans will aim to open their account in the Jamaica T10 2022 as they will square off against Cornwall Warriors. The game will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 21, Thursday.

Middlesex Titans were denied a dream start to the competition as they suffered a loss at the hands of Surrey Kings. The team recorded a five-run defeat by the D/L method. Titans bowlers need to find their rhythm as they conceded 133 runs in ten overs. Chasing the total, MIT could score only 63 runs in five overs. Tristan Coleman looked promising with the bat as he played a knock of 15-ball 30.

On the other hand, Cornwall Warriors defeated Surrey Risers in their opening game by two runs. Warriors gave only 98 runs in their ten overs as Jermaine Levy picked a three-wicket haul. Batting in the second innings, Cornwall Warriors scored 47 runs in five overs. As the match was interrupted due to rain, CWA won due to the D/L method.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex Titans and Cornwall Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

MIT vs CWA Telecast

Middlesex Titans vs Cornwall Warriors game will not be telecast in India

MIT vs CWA Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MIT vs CWA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 21, Thursday.

MIT vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jermaine Jerome Levy

Vice-Captain – Oshane Walters

Suggested Playing XI for MIT vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Davis

Batters: Oshane Walters, Tristan Coleman, Kerry Holness, Damian Ebanks

All-rounders: Michael Frew, Jamie Merchant, Errol Thomas

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Jermaine Jerome Levy, Brian Buchanan

MIT vs CWA Probable XIs:

Middlesex Titans: Tristan Coleman, Wayne Davis (wk), Oshane Walters, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen (wk), Errol Thomas, Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant, Albert Gopie, Romone Francis

Cornwall Warriors: Ockeeno Farqhason, Damian Bryce, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy- I, Paul Palmer, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Space (wk), Omar Samuel, Jermaine Jerome Levy, Michael Frew (C), Bryan Gayle

