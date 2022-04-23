MIT vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 24, 12:00 AM IST

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Middlesex Titans and United Stars: Middlesex Titans and United Stars will be squaring off against each other in the upcoming match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica on Sunday, April 24. Both the teams are struggling in the competition and need to come up with better performances to do well.

Middlesex Titans made a poor start by losing their first game to Surrey Kings by five runs. The team made a comeback in the second match by defeating Cornwall Warriors by four wickets. However, they failed to continue the trend and lost their next game to Surrey Royals by nine wickets. The bowlers are doing a decent job but the team will hope for consistent performances from Albert Gopie and Wayne Davis.

United Stars have had the same trajectory as Middlesex Titans in the league. They have also won one league match while losing two games. The team is heading into the Sunday game after losing its last match to Cornwall Warriors by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex Titans and United Stars, here is everything you need to know:

MIT vs UNS Telecast

Middlesex Titans vs United Stars game will not be telecast in India.

MIT vs UNS Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MIT vs UNS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 24, Sunday.

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Wayne Davis

Vice-Captain – Alwyn Williams

Suggested Playing XI for MIT vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anthony Walters, Tristan Coleman

Batters: John Campbell, Albert Gopie, Wayne Davis

All-rounders: Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Alwyn Williams

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields

MIT vs UNS Probable XIs:

Middlesex Titans: Oshane Walters, Errol Thomas, Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman, Albert Gopie, Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant, Jamaine Morgan, Jamie Merchant, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie (c)

United Stars: Damani Sewell, John Campbell(c), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Tyrone Daley, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields, Shaquille Greenwood, Amoi Campbell, Anthony Walters(wk), Sashane Anderson

