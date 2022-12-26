'Mitchell Marsh Made A Similar Choice'-Australia Great Asks Cameron Green To Be Wary Of IPL Aspirations

All-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive Australia player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after bagging a Rs 17.5 crore contract from Mumbai Indians at mini auctions. Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell has now commented on the young Australia cricketer’s future in IPL. Greg opined that there is nothing wrong with signing an IPL contract. However, at the same time, the former India coach pointed out that playing in IPL will eventually put Green under immense pressure.

“Cameron Green is full of promise but will need to fulfil that with the bat sooner rather than later, for his own peace of mind. As an aside, while I can’t blame him for taking the money on offer from the IPL, I wonder whether it is a good career choice for his development as a batsman. It will put a lot of pressure on his young body with virtually non-stop cricket coming up. Mitch Marsh made a similar choice early in his career and has yet to realise his potential as an explosive middle-order player who could bowl some quality overs in Test cricket,” Chappell wrote in his column for The Age, reported Sportskeeda.

In the IPL mini-auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were involved in an intense bidding war to rope in Green. The five-time IPL champions ultimately succeeded in acquiring the services of the young Aussie all-rounder.

Green made his T20I debut earlier this year in April against Pakistan. The 23-year-old notched his first T20I half-century during the first match against India in September 2022. The three-match T20I series eventually turned out to be a sensational one for him. Green ended the T20I series with two half-centuries under his belt. He also recorded an astonishing strike rate of 214.55 against India in the T20Is.

Green has now exhibited his sensational bowling prowess after claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Green picked up five wickets to bundle out South Africa for a paltry total of 189 in the first innings of the second Test. Green has 23 wickets to his name after playing 28 innings in the longest format of the game.

