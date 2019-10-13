Mitchell Marsh Smashes Dressing Room Wall After Dismissal, Injures Hand

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has injured his right hand after he struck the wall in the dressing room following his dismissal in a Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Tasmania.
The extent of the injury to Marsh, the WA captain, will be determined later this week.
Marsh fell caught and bowled to pacer Jackson Bird for 53 off 85 balls. He had made 41 in the first innings, apart from picking up two wickets with the ball.
The match ended in a draw, with WA scoring 337 & 383/9 and Tasmania making 397 in their only innings.
Marsh recently featured in the Australian side for the fifth Ashes Test in England, after missing the previous four. He impressed with the ball, picking up 5 for 46 in the first innings of that Test which Australia lost, but made only 17 and 24 with the bat.
Marsh, 27, has played 32 Tests, 53 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Australia.
