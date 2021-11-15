Mitchell Marsh Thanks Support Staff After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup Final

Australia T20 World Cup final hero Mitchell Marsh expressed his gratitude towards the support staff for backing him during the crucial time. Chasing a formidable target of 173 in the high-octane finale, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner laid the foundation of the historic win with magnificent half-centuries which took away the game from New Zealand’s reach.

Marsh remained unbeaten on 77* as his astonishing knock was laced with 4 sixes and 6 four. He also scripted history in the summit clash as he hit the fastest fifty in the men’s T20 World Cup final’s history. Marsh completed his fifty in just 31 balls.

Marsh said that he loves his team to the death and enjoyed his time with the group in the T20 World Cup.

“I don’t really have words, what an amazing six weeks with this group. Love them to death. World champs," Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

The flamboyant all-rounder further said that the coaching staff offered him the crucial number 3 spot during the West Indies series and he jumped at the idea of that.

“Coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you’ll bat three for this tournament/series. Absolutely jumped at the idea of that. Done a little bit of that for the Scorchers," he added.

Marsh further thanked the supporting staff for backing him and said “I must thank everyone in the support staff for backing me."

The 30-year-old further revealed how Marcus Stoinis has talked to him about stamping their presence after entering the pitch.

“Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into that (first ball for six). Just wanted to go out there and have a presence. Big Marcus Stoinis always talks about having a presence," he concluded.

Australia head coach Justin Langer also heaped huge praise on Marsh for his contribution to the team in T20 WC.

“We knew when we came together how much talent we had. There’s enormous talent in the team. When we were in WI and Bangladesh, there was a few missing pieces, Mitch Marsh took one of those pieces and he’s been brilliant" Langer asserted.

