Mitchell Marsh to Miss Start of Test Summer After Fracture From Punching Wall

Owing to the injury, Marsh will be out of action for four to six weeks till his hand fully recovers.

Cricketnext Staff |October 15, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh to Miss Start of Test Summer After Fracture From Punching Wall

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the start of the Australian home season after he broke his his bowling hand from punching the dressing room wall after being dismissed.

After Marsh was dismissed in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania on Sunday, Marsh came back to the dressing room and punched the wall in frustration, and broke his hand, even while he was wearing his batting gloves.

Owing to the injury, Marsh will be out of action for four to six weeks till his hand fully recovers.

"It's a good lesson for me, hopefully it's a good lesson for other people as well,” he told reporters.

"It's pretty uncharacteristic of me to want to punch a wall. I'm a pretty easygoing sort of bloke. The point I wanted to stress to the lads (was) that I was really sorry and it's not an example I wanted to be setting."

Marsh also revealed that he had received a dressing down from Australian national coach Justin Langer, who called to "tell me I'm an idiot, basically".

Western Australia coach Adam Voges also said that missing cricket would be "a huge punishment" for Marsh.

"We understand the frustrations that come from high profile and high-performance sport but, look, he needs to be better," Voges head earlier said.

Because of the injury, Marsh, who had re-claimed his Test spot for the final Ashes Test against England where he took a five-fer in the first innings, risks losing his spot in the side even after recovery.

