Mitchell Marsh's 'Walk After Review' Sparks Debate on Social Media

Mitchell Marsh’s ‘delayed walk’ in the first ODI against West Indies has triggered a debate on social media, on whether his action was in the spirit of cricket or not. Marsh had gloved the ball down the leg side to the wicketkeeper and stood his ground, with the on field umpire Joel Wilson too not spotting the nick. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard then called for a review, after which Marsh made his way back. As soon as the review was taken, Marsh began his walk, indicating that he knew he was out all along.

Marsh even exchanged a few words with West Indies players as he walked back.

Some followers of the game on social media were not impressed with Marsh’s actions. However, there was nothing illegal about what Marsh did, for the decision on whether to walk or not is up to the batsman.

Here are some reactions.

Mitch Marsh ignites walking debate after ‘unbelievable’ act of defiance 🤔Do you like to see this❓ You decide >>> https://t.co/GA1gGhLowY #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/3xdKIBz9q9 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 20, 2021

Can't believe Marsh stood there in defiance for over 10 seconds and then walked off the second that Pollard signalled for a review 😭 #WIvAUS— Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) July 20, 2021

Mitch Marsh. Good sportsmanship or not? Waits for the decision to review before walking off knowing he hit it.— WALKING WOUNDED (@syrup01) July 20, 2021

He took the umpire's decision. But knowing he hit it, knew the umpire's decision would be changed on DRS so saved time.When the umpire said not-out, if he walked then, that's as much dissent as standing one's ground having being given out. — Joshua Luke (@JoshyH88) July 20, 2021

Never ever walk, it all evens out. and at the top level with reviews you should never have to walk or even be expected to walk. WI have never been walkers so why were they carrying on.— The Duke (@wearl99) July 20, 2021

So Mitch Marsh KNEW he was out and he didn't walk, ump says not out. Then the decision was reviewed and he walked because he knew it would be overturned. He's a damn t'ief but that's not surprising. Australia has priors with this.— Jonathan (@johnochase) July 20, 2021

Lol, Marsh smashed the cover off it, refused to walk then once the review was asked for scuttled off at a rate of knots… #ShiteBloke #WIvAus— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) July 20, 2021

West Indies failed to handle an incisive spell of pace bowling from Mitchell Starc as the hosts went down to Australia by 133 runs under D/L Method in the first One-day International at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday (IST).

The left-arm pacer took 5/48 while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood captured 3/11 as West Indies fell for 123 in 26.2 overs, well short of their revised target of 257 for victory off 49 overs.

Earlier, new Australia skipper Alex Carey smashed a workman-like 67 off 87 balls to guide the tourists to 252/9 in 49 overs.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard top-scored with a 56 off 57 balls and Hayden Walsh Jr (20) were the only players to reach 20. Pollard, who hit five fours and three sixes, inspired a 68-run, seventh wicket partnership with Alzarri Joseph (17) to hold the innings together.

When Australia batted earlier in the day, Walsh followed up his brilliance in the recent five-match T20 International series. He finished with a career-best 5/39 off 10 overs to limit the Australian run pursuit.

He returned the best figures by a West Indian leg-spinner in history, beating the 4/26 by Rajendra Dhanraj back in 1996. Walsh was also the first West Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul since Sunil Narine had 6/27 against South Africa five years ago.

He was supported by fast bowler Joseph (2/40) and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2/50), both of whom claimed two wickets.

Australia captain Alex Carey top-scored with 67 while Ashton Turner struck a breezy 49 off 45 balls, the pair staging a fifth wicket stand of 104.

The two teams will return to the same venue on July 22 for the second ODI.

Brief scores: Australia 252/9 in 49 overs (J Philippe 39, A Carey 67, A Turner 49; H Walsh 5/39, A Joseph 2/40) beat West Indies 123 in 26.2 overs (K Pollard 56; M Starc 5/48, J Hazlewood 3/11) by 133 runs (D/L Method).

(Match report - IANS)

