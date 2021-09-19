Mitchell McClenaghan Replies to Mohammad Hafeez: 'Don't Blame Kiwi Players'

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has replied to Mohammad Hafeez after the Pak cricketer took a dig at Kiwi players on social media. The gesture was made in apparent reference to New Zealand cricket board’s decision to pull put from Pakistan tour which has riled up the whole country. “Thanks to the security of pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach at airport Safe & Sound. Wonder same route & same security but no threat today???," Hafeez had tweeted. The Kiwi replied, asking Hafeez not to blame NZ players as it was a decision made by the Board.

Thanks to the secutity of pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach at airport Safe & Sound. Wonder same route & same security but no threat today??? pic.twitter.com/mwxq6AFjyT— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 18, 2021

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021: New Zealand Calls Off Tour Citing Security Concerns

“Come now bro. This has a bad taste to it… Don’t blame the players or the organisation… blame our government. They have only acted on the advice they have received. I’m absolutely certain these young men - all wanting to prove themselves wanted to play. they had no choice."

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called off the series in Pakistan abruptly on Friday just before the first One-Day International at the Rawalpindi stadium, citing they had received a serious security threat “What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team," White said. “We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers.

Shahid Afridi Not Impressed with New Zealand’s Last-Minute Withdrawal from Pakistan Tour

“Unfortunately, given the advice we’d received, there was no way we could stay in the country." New Zealand had arrived in Pakistan on September 11 for a white-ball series after 18 years and were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. They also held a few practice sessions at the Pindi stadium under tight security but on the day of the match, all hell broke loose when the two teams didn’t leave the team hotel before it emerged that the visitors had got a threat leading to their government advising them to abandon the tour.

