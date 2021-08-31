Mitchell McClenaghan, Wife Georgia Name Their Baby Girl Kobe; Cricket Fraternity Reacts

Ace New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan his wife Georgia have been blessed with a baby girl. The left-arm pacer broke the news from his official Instagram handle last week by sharing a short clip on Instagram. “Looking forward to doing this with our own little girl Georgia and we will still Love Lottie time Annie McClenaghan.” On Tuesday, the left-arm pacer shared an adorable snap of his daughter on the photo and video sharing application to reveal the name of their baby girl. “Kobe Harper McClenaghan arrive safely 23/08/21 mum and Bubs doing great,” McClenaghan wrote.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of Georgia delivering such a beautiful little girl to our family. Can’t wait to watch this wee thing grow up in love,” he posted on his official IG handle.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja was among the first few to like and comment on the post.

Responding to the post, Khawaja wrote “Kobe.” The 34-year-old batsman also used a basketball emoji on the post.

In his comment, Khawaja was hinting that McClenaghan’s daughter’s name was inspired by legendary basketball player – Kobe Bean Bryant, who was popularly known as Black Mamba. He is also widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time as he has won everything with the Lakers. He passed away last year in a helicopter crash in California.

“Yeeooow daddy’s girl,” New Zealand DJ Laura McGoldrick wrote.

Australia’s Wicket-keeper batswoman Alyssa Healy, who is married to ace Aussie seamer Mitchell Starc also made an appearance in the comment box to drop a red-heart emoji.

“Congrats bro,” England cricketer Tymal Mills wrote.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum also extended his greetings to the happy couple.

“Congrats guys,” he wrote on the post.

“Many many Congratulations Mitch,” McClenaghan’ former Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Dhawal Kulkarni wrote.

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock’s wife Sasha De Kock wrote, “Congrats to you and momma!!”

McClenaghan’s national teammate Ajaz Patel wrote, “Congrats brother!! Wish your wee family loads more happiness.”

McClenaghan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Georgia last year in February.

