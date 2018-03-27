Mitchell McLenaghan is Great Asset for Team: Rohit Sharma

"We have had success whenever he has performed for us and it will be good to have him back. We know his capability with the ball and I hope he repeats the same performances what he has done for us in the past, he added.
While MI didn't bid for Harbhajan Singh at the auctions, Rohit said that the veteran off-spinner will be missed. We will miss Harbhajan. His experience has been immense and he has been a great asset for our team. We will definitely miss him, Rohit said. The skipper said that he is very excited about the new season.
We are very excited. We have some new faces and I am looking forward to meeting all of them. I would like to continue from where we left last season but to do that there are a lot of things we need to do as a team. Firstly, we need to get know each other as there are a lot of new faces in the squad, and then we see. That's how we plan every season and we do that every season, he added.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
First Published: March 27, 2018, 10:55 AM IST