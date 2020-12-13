India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Back In Australian Side For First Test

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is returning to the Australian cricket team in time for the first cricket test against India beginning Thursday in Adelaide.

Starc had been granted compassionate leave after the first Twenty20 against India due a family illness. Starc advised team management on Sunday he's ready to return to the squad will fly from Sydney on Monday to join up with the rest of the test squad.

“We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we’re happy he has taken time out to spend with his family,” said Australian men’s head coach Justin Langer.

“We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday.”

Fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said Starc's return was very welcome.

"It's obviously great news for us, he said. He's a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms."

The Adelaide test will be a day-night match.

Starc's inclusion is a plus for the Australians who will play the first of four tests against India without David Warner and Will Pucovski and allrounder Cameron Green in doubt.

Warner has a groin injury, Pucosvki a concussion and Green is also being monitored for a concussion after sustaining a hit to the head in Australia A’s match against India.

Marcus Harris was added to Australia's Test squad after young opener Will Pucovski was ruled out officially from the first Test against India due to concussion.

Pucovski seemed set for a Test debut in the abance of Warner but was hit on the helmet by a rising delivery from Kartik Tyagi during a warm up match between Australia A and India A in Sydney last week. Pucovski, who has concussion-related issues in the past, fell to his knees and remained on all fours for a considerable amount of time.

