Mitchell Starc Hurls Bat in Frustration as NSW Captain Denies Him His Maiden First-class Century

- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
DEL
HYD172/8(20.0) RR 9.45
Delhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Mitchell Starc Hurls Bat in Frustration as NSW Captain Denies Him His Maiden First-class Century
Mitchell Starc was not too impressed with Peter Nevill’s decision to call for a declaration during the Sheffield Shield fixture between NSW and Tasmania.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 10, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was fuming and was not too impressed with his skipper Peter Nevill’s decision to call for a declaration during the Sheffield Shield fixture between New South Wales (NSW) and Tasmania. Nevill’s decision robbed Starc of his maiden first-class century.
IPL 2020 Final Preview | MI vs DC Head to Head Record | MI vs DC Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report
Starc scored unbeaten 86 and was on track to accomplish a three-digit score in the first-class segment alongside tail ender Sean Abbott who scored an unbeaten 102 himself. But Neville signalled the declaration after Abbott reached his century, which left Starc stranded unbeaten on 86. While Starc congratulated his fellow tail ender and batting partner on completing his 100-plus score, he was visibly upset for being denied a chance to accomplish his maiden century. The declaration call denied Starc to add to NSWs total of 522 for six in the second innings.
MI vs DC Dream11 | MI vs DC Final - 10 Interesting Numbers
As they returned to the dugout, Starc briskly walked through team mates who gathered to congratulate them at the boundary. The Australian paceman flung his bat and gloves to the floor before entering the tent.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Watch the video here:
Peter Nevill declared while Mitch Starc was on 86*...
The quick wasn't too happy! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/NQLTkh1L0w
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2020
Starc was presumably upset at the fact that skipper Nevill declared the innings after Abott reached his century. However, Starc, who just needed 14 runs to mark his maiden first-class century, was left stranded.
The incident started a row of speculation and drew mixed reactions on social media as some fans thought Starc’s reaction was selfish and he was putting the team's needs below his accomplishments. Others thought that Nevill called for the declaration as he wanted to give his bowlers more than a day to bowl Tasmania out. Several users understood Starc’s frustration too, given how Nevill waited for Abott to get his century.
ALSO READ: Women's T20 Challenge Final, TRA vs SUP Match at Sharjah Highlights: As It Happened
NSW set a second inning target of 348 for Tasmania to chase. The blues recovered well from a paltry 64 first innings score. Chasing 348, Tasmania were reduced to 26 for two by the end of the day.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking