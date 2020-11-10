Mitchell Starc Hurls Bat in Frustration as NSW Captain Denies Him His Maiden First-class Century

Mitchell Starc was not too impressed with Peter Nevill’s decision to call for a declaration during the Sheffield Shield fixture between NSW and Tasmania.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was fuming and was not too impressed with his skipper Peter Nevill’s decision to call for a declaration during the Sheffield Shield fixture between New South Wales (NSW) and Tasmania. Nevill’s decision robbed Starc of his maiden first-class century.

IPL 2020 Final Preview | MI vs DC Head to Head Record | MI vs DC Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report

Starc scored unbeaten 86 and was on track to accomplish a three-digit score in the first-class segment alongside tail ender Sean Abbott who scored an unbeaten 102 himself. But Neville signalled the declaration after Abbott reached his century, which left Starc stranded unbeaten on 86. While Starc congratulated his fellow tail ender and batting partner on completing his 100-plus score, he was visibly upset for being denied a chance to accomplish his maiden century. The declaration call denied Starc to add to NSWs total of 522 for six in the second innings.

MI vs DC Dream11 | MI vs DC Final - 10 Interesting Numbers

As they returned to the dugout, Starc briskly walked through team mates who gathered to congratulate them at the boundary. The Australian paceman flung his bat and gloves to the floor before entering the tent.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Watch the video here:

Peter Nevill declared while Mitch Starc was on 86*... The quick wasn't too happy! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/NQLTkh1L0w — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2020

Starc was presumably upset at the fact that skipper Nevill declared the innings after Abott reached his century. However, Starc, who just needed 14 runs to mark his maiden first-class century, was left stranded.

The incident started a row of speculation and drew mixed reactions on social media as some fans thought Starc’s reaction was selfish and he was putting the team's needs below his accomplishments. Others thought that Nevill called for the declaration as he wanted to give his bowlers more than a day to bowl Tasmania out. Several users understood Starc’s frustration too, given how Nevill waited for Abott to get his century.

ALSO READ: Women's T20 Challenge Final, TRA vs SUP Match at Sharjah Highlights: As It Happened

NSW set a second inning target of 348 for Tasmania to chase. The blues recovered well from a paltry 64 first innings score. Chasing 348, Tasmania were reduced to 26 for two by the end of the day.