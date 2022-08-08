Mitchell Starc Joins Wife Alyssa Healy to Celebrate Her Gold Medal at CWG 2022

Australia’s decorated seamer Mitchell Starc came to support his wife, Australian wicketkeeper, Alyssa Healy during the CWG 2022 final game. It was a memorable day for the Women in Yellow as they cruised to a nine-run victory against India Women.

The 32-year-old impressed social media by marking his presence at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday night. He displayed pure husband goals as he was one among the many fans cheering for Australia Women in the CWC women’s cricket final.

With the win, Australia also completed a treble as they previously won the ODI World Cup in April and the T20 World Cup in March 2020.

Following the victory, Starc posed for a heartwarming picture with Healy. The wicketkeeper-batter held the gold medal while posing for a the pic. The photo was shared by the official Instagram handle of Cricket Australia.

International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a post with the couple’s pictures and captioned it as, “It’s gone to plan so far for Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc in 2022”

🏆 Women's #CWC22

🥇 #B2022 gold

❓ Men's #T20WorldCup trophy? It's gone to plan so far for Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc in 2022 👏

Notably, this isn’t the first time that Starc made an appearance in the cricket stadium to support his wife. He was there during the 2022 ODI World Cup as well when Australia defeated England to win their seventh title.

Also, the seamer had skipped an ODI game against South Africa in 2020 to watch Healy play in the T20 World Cup. While Starc left fans in awe, Healy failed to impress with her performance in the CWG final.

The opening batter couldn’t contribute much to the team as she lost her wicket to Renuka Singh after scoring only seven runs. It was Healy’s opening partner, Beth Mooney who ensured a victory for her team by playing a match-defining knock of 61 runs.

A total of 161 runs was enough for Australia’s decorated seam attack to confirm a gold medal. The spinner Ashleigh Gardner caused the most damage by picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.3.

