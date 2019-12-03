Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

476 (162.5)

New Zealand drew with England

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Mitchell Starc Opts Out of IPL 2020; Maxwell, Lynn in Auction Pool

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted out of the Indian Premier League for a second successive year even as his teammates Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn are among seven players who have listed their names in the player's auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

PTI |December 3, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Mitchell Starc Opts Out of IPL 2020; Maxwell, Lynn in Auction Pool

New Delhi: Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted out of the Indian Premier League for a second successive year even as his teammates Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn are among seven players who have listed their names in the player's auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

The 29-year-old Starc last featured in the IPL in 2015 when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the 2018 IPL auction, the left-arm quick had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore, but was unavailable for the entire tournament because of an injury.

Earlier this year, Starc was recovering from injury ahead of the IPL 2019 auction and had opted out to give priority to Australia's World Cup campaign.

England's Test captain Joe Root is another notable absentee from the auction pool of 971 players.

Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn, however, will be up for grabs and have set their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore.

Apart from Maxwell and Lynn, the others to list their base price at Rs 2 crore are Australia fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh, South Africa quick Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews.

Among other overseas big names in the auction list is South Africa pacer Chris Morris, who became the only retained player in 2018 to be released ahead of the upcoming auction.

A total of 971 players have registered for the showpiece event which will begin in March 2020.

Out of the 971 players, 713 of them are Indian and 258 are overseas players. However, they will be contesting for only 73 spots, and a total of 215 capped players do stand a better chance of being picked by a franchise, on paper.

Indian Premier Leagueipl 2020Mitchell StarcStarc

Related stories

971 Contenders For 73 Spots at IPL Auction 2020 in Kolkata
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 7:31 AM IST

971 Contenders For 73 Spots at IPL Auction 2020 in Kolkata

BCCI Using India Matches to Test 'Camera Spotting' of No Balls
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 7:34 PM IST

BCCI Using India Matches to Test 'Camera Spotting' of No Balls

IPL 2020 to Introduce Special Umpire to Monitor No-balls
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 8:28 AM IST

IPL 2020 to Introduce Special Umpire to Monitor No-balls

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more