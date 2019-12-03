Mitchell Starc Opts Out of IPL 2020; Maxwell, Lynn in Auction Pool
Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted out of the Indian Premier League for a second successive year even as his teammates Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn are among seven players who have listed their names in the player's auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata.
