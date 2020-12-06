CRICKETNEXT

Mitchell Starc To Miss Last Two T20s Due To Family Illness

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the final two Twenty20 matches against India to deal with a family illness.

SYDNEY: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the final two Twenty20 matches against India to deal with a family illness.

There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception, coach Justin Langer said Sunday. We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family.

Starc missed the final one-day international in Canberra on Wednesday with rib soreness, but returned to play in the opening T20 loss on Friday. The final two matches are Sunday and Tuesday.

Selectors have already taken Cameron Green out of the T20 squad to play in an Australia A game against India A, while Marcus Stoinis is injured and Pat Cummins rested. Nathan Lyon has since been added to the T20 team, along with Mitch Swepson.

