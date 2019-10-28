Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Play-off: NED VS UAE

upcoming
NED NED
UAE UAE

Dubai

29 Oct, 201915:40 IST

2nd Play-off: NAM VS OMA

upcoming
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Dubai

29 Oct, 201921:00 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Gabba, Brisbane

30 Oct, 201913:40 IST

3rd Play-off: SCO VS TBC

upcoming
SCO SCO
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Mitchell Starc to Miss Second T20I Against Sri Lanka

Starc has been allowed to leave the camp and will join the squad on Thursday once his brother Brandon -- a world-class high jumper -- has tied the knot.

IANS |October 28, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Australia's Mitchell Starc. (Source: Cricket Australia)

Left-arm Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka scheduled to be played on Wednesday to attend his brother's wedding.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Starc has been allowed to leave the camp and will join the squad on Thursday once his brother Brandon -- a world-class high jumper -- has tied the knot.

Starc is likely to be replaced by Billy Stanlake at The Gabba. Sean Abbott, a new addition to the squad to replace the injured Andrew Tye, is the other option the hosts could turn to as they look to wrap up the three-match series.

In the first T20I played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, Australia rode on powerful performances from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell to register a commanding 134 run win over Sri Lanka.

Starc in that match finished with figures of 2/16 from his four overs and helped Australia restrict the visitors to 99/9 in their full quota of 20 overs.

australia vs sri lankaMitchell StarcT20I

Related stories

To Get the Job Done So Well is Really Pleasing: Aaron Finch
Cricketnext Staff | October 27, 2019, 1:31 PM IST

To Get the Job Done So Well is Really Pleasing: Aaron Finch

Kasun Rajitha Bowls Most Expensive Spell in T20I History
Cricketnext Staff | October 27, 2019, 11:42 AM IST

Kasun Rajitha Bowls Most Expensive Spell in T20I History

Glenn Maxwell Working on New and ‘Different’ Technique
Cricketnext Staff | October 27, 2019, 11:10 AM IST

Glenn Maxwell Working on New and ‘Different’ Technique

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019

UAE v NED
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019

OMA v NAM
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

SL v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

TBC v SCO
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more