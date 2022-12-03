Mithali Raj Turns 40: Records of the Legendary Indian Woman Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MITHALI RAJ: Mithali Raj is one of the finest women cricketers that India has ever produced. She retired from the game earlier this year as the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs. Mithali scored 7,805 runs in 232 Tests at an excellent average of 50.68. The former India captain notched up 7 centuries and 64 half-centuries, many of which came in a winning cause. But mere statistics cannot encapsulate Mithali’s greatness. She deserves credit for bringing Indian women’s cricket to where it is today.

Women’s cricket was not given much attention in this cricket-crazy nation for many decades. It was only due to Mithali’s indomitable spirit and love for the game that women’s cricket came into the mainstream in India. Her illustrious career spanning 23 years gave women’s cricket the dignity and respect that it deserved.

Although she couldn’t win the coveted World Cup, Mithali has inspired millions of girls to take up cricket as a career path. The venerable Mithali Raj is more than just another former India cricketer. She is a role model and an icon for all those who followed her.

On the eve of Mithali Raj’s 40th birthday, let us take a look at some of her amazing records in international cricket.

TOP RUN-GETTER IN WOMEN’S INTERNATIONALS

Mithali Raj became the leading run-scorer in the women’s game in July 2021. Mithali has smashed 10,868 runs in 333 international matches across all formats.

MOST CAPPED PLAYER IN ODIS

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are the only two players who have played more than 200 ODIs. Mithali has played the most ODIs – 232.

MOST WINS AS CAPTAIN

Mithali was a fine skipper and led India to 89 wins out of 155 as captain. This is the most by any player in women’s ODIs.

CONQUERING ENGLAND

Mithali scripted history in 2014 when she led India to their first Test series victory against England in their own backyard.

YOUNGEST WOMEN CRICKETER TO NOTCH UP AN ODI CENTURY

Mithali displayed her class on her debut match itself and scored an unbeaten 114 runs against Ireland in 1999. Mithali was the youngest player in women’s cricket to score an ODI century at the time.

