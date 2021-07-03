Mithali Raj Becomes Highest Run Getter in Women's Cricket Across Formats

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women’s cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards here on Saturday.

Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.

Mithali now became the world’s most prolific batter in women’s internationals, overtaking Edwards’ 10,273 runs.

India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.

Indian women had bowled out England to 219 in the allotted 47 overs with the third and final ODI reduced due to rains on Saturday.

England, who were put into bat, were cruising along at 151/3 in the 34th over with contributions from Heather Knight (46 off 71 balls), Natalie Sciver (49 off 59 balls) and Lauren Winfield Hill (36 off 52 balls).

However, quick wickets towards the end of the innings pushed England women to the back-foot.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the most successful of the bowlers, picking three wickets for 47 runs while Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Shikha Pandey (1/42), Poonam Yadav (1/43), Sneh Rana (1/31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24) picked a wicket apiece.

The match has been reduced to 47 overs a side due to delayed start due to rains.

England have bagged the series 2-0.

(PTI and IANS inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here