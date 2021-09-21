Mithali Raj Crosses 20,000 International Career Runs Against Australia

India’s Mithali Raj went past 20,000 run-mark in international cricket during the first India vs Australia Women’s ODI. She played the knock of 61 off 107 balls as India posted a target of 225/8 in the allotted fifty overs. She is already the highest scorer in women’s international cricket, a feat she achieved during England tour.

Skipper Mithali Raj (61 off 107) recorded her fifth consecutive fifty, which was also her 59th overall half-century, while the other significant contributions came from debutants Yastika Bhatia (35 off 51) and Richa Ghosh (32 not out off 29). India would not have crossed the 220-run mark if it wasn’t for the eight-wicket stand of 45 runs between senior pacer Jhulan Goswami (20 off 24) and Ghosh, who was picked ahead of Taniya Bhatia to add the much needed firepower to the batting line-up.

India openers Shafali Verma (8) and Smriti Mandhana (16), whom the team relies on heavily for brisk starts, perished after hitting a few boundaries. Senior batter Harmanpreet Kaur did not play the game due to a thumb injury.

Pacer Darcie Brown (4/33) picked up four wickets for Australia while debutant Hannah Darlington (2/29) and Sophie Molineux (2/39) took a couple each.

(With PTI Inputs)

