Mithali Raj Deserves Every Praise in the World, Sneh Rana is Find of the Series: Ramesh Powar

India Women coach Ramesh Powar lauded captain Mithali Raj, who became the highest run getter in women’s international cricket in the third ODI against England on Saturday. Powar said Mithali deserves every praise, stressing she won the game single handedly for India. Mithali made an unbeaten 75 as India chased 219 in the last over.

‘We Just Needed One Good Partnership to Take us Through’: Mithali Raj on Win Against England

“Mithali Raj deserves every praise in the world. She has been a fantastic servant of the game. 22 years of cricket and I think she is a role model for a lot of our girls," Powar said in a video posted by BCCI.

“She single handedly won us the game. I can tell you, chasing 220 on a low-bounce track… she took us over the line," he added.

A thrilling finish 👌A superb win 👍A captain’s knock 🙌#TeamIndia Head Coach @imrameshpowar takes us through what @M_Raj03 means to the side, how @JhulanG10 is an inspiration and more after the team’s victory over England in the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND WODI. 👏 👏Watch 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/967Rz6Kbio — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2021

Powar also lauded Sneh Rana, who made 24 off 22.

“Sneh Rana is the find of the series," Powar said.

“The way she was bowling in Southampton, in the practice sessions, we thought we must give her a chance. The think tank thought it was a difficult decision to play two off-spinners in the XI but she just played her role to the core and I am really happy for her.

“Being an off-spinner myself, I can see the talent. She is a player who can play the crunch situations well and that’s what we needed. In the big series, come up, we need players who can deliver under pressure," he added.

After the match, Mithali herself had spoken about her knock.

“We just needed one good partnership to take us through. I knew I could manage the game in the middle overs, but when you have young players you have to guide them.

“I have enjoyed chasing. I wanted to be there and win the game for the team, I picked the bowlers to attack and along the way guided Sneh Rana. It is always good to have an all-rounder in the side, she (Sneh) has been phenomenonal for us throughout the series."

