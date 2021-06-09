- 3rd ODI - 07 Jun, 2021Match Ended163/10(49.2) RR 3.3
Mithali Raj Enjoys “Cuppa Tea” During Quarantine in Southampton
Several players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Harmanpreet Kaur have shared pictures of the breathtaking view of the cricket ground on their social media handle.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 9, 2021, 4:44 PM IST
Indian cricket men’s and women’s team landed in England on June 03. Ahead of their big tournaments against New Zealand and England respectively, both teams are currently quarantined in Southampton. The team hotel is attached to the Ageas Bowl cricket stadium, which will host the final of the first World Test Championship from June 18 to 22.
Cricketers will undergo multiple COVID-19 testing, after which they will be allowed to carry out their practice together. Several players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Harmanpreet Kaur have shared pictures of the breathtaking view of the cricket ground on their social media handle.
India Women’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj also posted a picture from her hotel room in which she is holding a cup of tea in her hands. In the comment section, she wrote that that with a cuppa tea and her thoughts, she is getting a view of 22 yards.
View this post on Instagram
Mithali will lead India in the one-off Test in Bristol from June 16-19 against England along with three One-day internationals.
India and England will face each other in a four-day Test match, which will also be India’s first in the last seven years. Next, the two teams will meet for three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals, starting fromJune 27.
The venue for the three ODIs is different, first match will be played in Bristol on June 27. It will be followed by Taunton on June 30, and the third will be played at Worcester. The T20 International series, where Harmanpreet Kaur will have the reins, will be played at Northampton, Nove, and Chelmsford on June 9,11, and 15 respectively.
The men’s team have a long stay in England, starting off with the WTC final against New Zealand. Followed by a long break, India will next take on England in a five-Test series. The first Test match will be played from August 4 to 8 in Trent Bridge. Both the teams will have their next face-offs in Lord’s, Headingley, The Oval and Old Trafford.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking