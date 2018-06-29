Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 29, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
Mithali Raj 'Excited' as Autobiography Set for Stands This Year

File image of Mithali Raj. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The life and times of India’s leading women’s cricketer Mithali Raj will be chronicled in her autobiography that will hit stands later this year.

Last year, Penguin India acquired the rights to publish Raj's autobiography and it was scheduled to release in 2018. Now, it seems that everything is going to plan as with Raj exclaiming on Twitter: "Yep! It’s happening! excited!"




Earlier, a statement from the publishing house stated: "Not only will it (autobiography) be a treat to cherish for her cricketing fans, but also be a captivating story of how an ordinary girl went on to inspire real change and made the world sit up and take notice".

Raj is one of the most celebrated women's cricketers in the world with numerous records to her name as well.

"We need to change the very mindset of our society because that has been the biggest challenge as women athletes we faced in our journey, the perception of people that sports is not meant for women," Raj said during an event in Mumbai.

Recently, she became the first Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. With 6,373 runs to her name, Raj is the highest-run scorer in the history of women's ODIs. She's also holds the record for slamming seven consecutive fifties in the 50-over format of the game.

Raj led India to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017 where her team lost to England by a whisker.

First Published: June 29, 2018, 1:18 PM IST

