Mithali Raj 'Excited' as Autobiography Set for Stands This Year

Last year, Penguin India acquired the rights to publish Raj's autobiography and it was scheduled to release in 2018. Now, it seems that everything is going to plan as with Raj exclaiming on Twitter: "Yep! It’s happening! excited!"
Yep! It’s happening! @PenguinBooks @penguinrandom @annishasays @sidhpat @MarwahRadhika - excited! https://t.co/tI1XrEJieK— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 29, 2018
Earlier, a statement from the publishing house stated: "Not only will it (autobiography) be a treat to cherish for her cricketing fans, but also be a captivating story of how an ordinary girl went on to inspire real change and made the world sit up and take notice".
Raj is one of the most celebrated women's cricketers in the world with numerous records to her name as well.
"We need to change the very mindset of our society because that has been the biggest challenge as women athletes we faced in our journey, the perception of people that sports is not meant for women," Raj said during an event in Mumbai.
Recently, she became the first Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. With 6,373 runs to her name, Raj is the highest-run scorer in the history of women's ODIs. She's also holds the record for slamming seven consecutive fifties in the 50-over format of the game.
Raj led India to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017 where her team lost to England by a whisker.
First Published: June 29, 2018, 1:18 PM IST