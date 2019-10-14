Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Punam Raut Enjoy Dinner at Yusuf Pathan’s House

Ahead of the third ODI between India and South Africa, skipper Mithali Raj, pacer Jhulan Goswami and all-rounder Punam Raut had dinner at Yusuf Pathan's home.

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Ahead of the third ODI between the Indian women’s cricket team and South Africa, skipper Mithali Raj, pacer Jhulan Goswami and all-rounder Punam Raut had dinner at Yusuf Pathan’s home.

Taking to Twitter, Punam shared two pictures of the four cricketers together in the evening before the game. “Thank you @iamyusufpathan. Bhai, it was great catching up with you and your family and especially had ‘Ghar ka Khana’ after a month. Thank you for the advance #birthdaywishes,” she posted along with the images.

Mithali also commented on the pictures. “Thank you @iamyusufpathan and family for hosting us last night...yummy food."

On Monday, India’s spinners helped them pull off a thrilling six-run win over South Africa in a low-scoring third women's ODI and complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

India were able to defend a modest 146 by bowling out South Africa for 140 in 48 overs.

Spinners Ekta Bisht (3/32 in 10 overs), Deepti Sharma (2/24 in 10) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/22 in 10) were the architects of the win that reaffirmed India's supremacy over South Africa, who also lost the preceding six-game T20 series.

It seemed South Africa would get their first win of the series when they bundled out India in 45.5 overs but another disappointing batting performance denied them the opportunity.

The three-match series was not part of the Women's ODI Championship as both teams played that last year when India won 2-1.

