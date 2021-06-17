Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Break Test Record of Dravid, Kumble and Ganguly

India women’s cricket team is currently playing the one-off Test match against England women’s team. This is India women’s first Test match in seven years, but Captain Mithali Raj and pacer Jhulan Goswami have both broken a red-ball record and left behind legends like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly.

Both Mithali and Jhulan have become the only Indian players after Sachin Tendulkar who have the longest career in Test cricket.

This feat was achieved by both the veterans on June 16 when they stepped out to play against England. Both Mithali and Jhulan made their Test debut on January 14, 2002 against New Zealand. Now with the England Test, they have been playing in the longer format for 19 years and 156 days each, as of June 16. Sachin remains on the top spot having played Test matches for 24 years and one day.

Former spin legend Kumble is on the 6th spot with Test experience of 18 years and 85 days. He played 132 longer-format games. Whereas, the Test career of Dravid and Ganguly spanned around 15 years and 12 years, respectively. Dravid played 164 Test matches for India, while Ganguly featured in 113 games.

The difference of experience between Sachin and both the women cricketers is less than five years, but while the master blaster has played 200 Test matches, the other two appeared in just 11 games each. This is because there are not enough red-ball matches conducted for women cricket globally.

Only New Zealands’ Vera Burt with more than 20 years of experience and England’s Molly Hide with 19 years and 211 days are ahead of the female Indian stars.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Test match between India and England women teams has progressed to the second day. Until Lunch, England was on 357/8 as they have built a strong first innings.

