Mithali Raj Jokes About Taking Cue From MS Dhoni on Winning ‘Toss’ – Watch Viral Video

The Indian Women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj joked about taking a cue from the former men’s team skipper MS Dhoni on how to win tosses after the pink-ball Test between the India Women and hosts Australia ended in a draw on Sunday to inclement weather at the Carrara Oval, in Gold Coast. Just before the start of the historic day-night Test match at Cararra, the coin had landed in favour of the Australian Women’s captain Meg Lanning after her Indian counterpart made a change in her call.

Addressing a press conference in Carrara after the conclusion of the pink ball Test match on Sunday, the legendary Indian veteran cricketer opened up about changing her call at the coin toss. She also went on to reveal how her teammates poke fun at her record with the tosses and have been pulling her leg for extending the toss-losing streak in the historic Pink ball Test match. On a lighter note, the 38-year-old batter said that she needs to “take a cue" from former India men’s cricket team captain on winning tosses. The veteran couldn’t control her laughter when she said it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share a video clip of Mithali’s reply to a query on her lack of luck with toss. “I didn’t want it to become a legacy. The way the girls have been pulling my leg for that, so I thought, I need to take some cues from Dhoni on how to win a toss,” Mithali joked about her toss conundrum.

Mithali Raj-led Indian women’s team stood tall to take honours in the historic day and night Test match that unfortunately ended in a draw, as rain played spoilsport in the first two days. Despite the vagaries of weather, the visitors scored 377 in the 1st innings and 135/3 (declared) in their second essay at the Carrara Oval. Australia declared at 241/9 in their first innings and needed 272-runs to win in the final session which was never realistic.

Both sides will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting from Thursday, October 7.

