Mithali Raj Leaves T20I Stage With Legend Status Assured
Mithali Raj led India in their first ever Twenty20 International, against England in 2016. As many as 13 years later, she leaves the stage knowing the future is in safe hands. One just has to see the recently concluded Kia Super League T20 tournament in England to get pointers about the future of India Women; the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are stars already, and younger ones like Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are rising quickly.
