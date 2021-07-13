CricketNext

Mithali Raj Loses Top Spot to Stafanie Taylor in ICC ODI Batters' Rankings

India captain and star batter Mithali Raj was on Tuesday dethroned from the top spot by West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Taylor recaptured the number one position in batting as well as in the list of all-rounders after a superb effort in the first ODI in Coolidge that helped the West Indies win by five wickets against Pakistan.

Taylor’s Player of the Match effort of three for 29 and an unbeaten 105 have helped her ascend all three lists. She has gained four positions and displaced Mithali from the top of the batters’ list.

She also gained three places to reach 16th position among bowlers and is up two places to first among all-rounders, replacing Ellyse Perry of Australia.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami is at fifth among bowlers while Deepti Sharma also occupies the fifth spot among all-rounders.

In the T20I Player Rankings, Natalie Sciver of England has progressed two places to ninth among batters after a knock off 55 in the first match while India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is up two places to 37th.

In the bowlers’ list, Poonam Yadav (up five places to seventh) and Shikha Pandey (up eight places to 27th) are the main gainers for India while England’s Freya Davis has gained two slots and is now 64th.

first published:July 13, 2021, 17:15 IST