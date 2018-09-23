Mithali Raj Moves into Top Three in Latest Rankings Table

Loading...
Opener Smriti Mandhana with scores of 73* and 51 in the first and the third game retained her fourth spot on the table while Harmanpreet Kaur, after a poor series with the bat where she aggregated just the 24 runs across three games slipped down four places to No.17.
Chamari Atapattu, the Sri Lankan captain, also had an excellent series with scores of 33, 57 and 115 in the three outings. She rose 11 places to No.10 on the points table with a career-high 628 points. Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning, the Australian duo, still head the list for batters.
Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp, the South African speedster had a terrific series against the Windies where she returned figures of 3 for 14 and 4 for 55 in the first and third game with the second ODI washed out due to rain as the three-match series ended 1-1. Her impressive stint with the ball sees her rise one spot to No. 3 on the rankings chart for bowlers.
Dane Van Niekerk, with scores of 46*, 53 and 77, rose three spots to No.12 with a career-best 601 points while Deandra Dottin of the Windies also moved up to three spots on the batters list to move to No.21.
Both series were part of the ICC Women's Championship. The table nows stands with New Zealand, Australia and England leading the way with the Windies, Pakistan, India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka following them.
First Published: September 23, 2018, 8:08 PM IST