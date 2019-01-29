Mithali Raj Praises Spinners for Outperforming Pacers in New Zealand

"Initially a lot of people asked me whether spinners can turn the match around for us on these wickets," said Raj. "The spinners have been doing well from the first match and Smriti has been among the runs, so has Jemimah. Overall the team looks good."
While India are keen on ending the series on a winning note and complete the whitewash, Raj is not averse to making some changes for the final game of the series and give the younger players in the squad an opportunity to get some game time.
"We would want to make it 3-0, and we will try and give others an opportunity also in third game to see that we groom some of our youngsters," she said.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have been completely outplayed and captain Amy Satterthwaite admitted as much.
"Frustrated and disappointed, I guess,” she said. “We can play better than we have been and that's probably the frustrating part that we've not put up the display we can.We need some big improvements to compete against a side like India. The crux of it is we need to score more runs and get more partnerships.
"We talked about our options to spend time [at the crease]. People that can use their feet well, and can play the sweep well, and it's important to rotate the strike."
First Published: January 29, 2019, 8:32 PM IST