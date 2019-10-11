Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

36/3 (15.0)

South Africa trail by 565 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: CZE VS ISL

upcoming
CZE CZE
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201913:30 IST

Match 2: MLT VS ISL

upcoming
MLT MLT
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201917:30 IST

Mithali Raj, Punam Raut Help India Seal ODI Series Against South Africa

Mithali Raj and Punam Raut scored fine half-centuries as India sealed a comfortable five-wicket win over South Africa to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Cricketnext Staff |October 11, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
Mithali Raj, Punam Raut Help India Seal ODI Series Against South Africa

Mithali Raj and Punam Raut scored fine half-centuries as India sealed a comfortable five-wicket win over South Africa to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Electing to field, India restricted South Africa to 247-6 and then overhauled the target with two overs to spare.

Pacer Shikha Pandey (2/38), left-arm spinner Ekta Bist (2/45) and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (2/42) were the stars with the ball which helped India restrict South Africa to a below-par total.

Chasing 248 to win, the Indians lost openers Priya Punia (20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (18) early to slip to 66 for 2 in 12.5 overs.

However, Punam (65 off 92) and Mithali (66 off 82) resurrected the chase by sharing a 129-run partnership for the third wicket.

Marizanne Kapp (1/29) broke the stand when she had Mithali caught by Laura Wolvaardt in the 40th over.

In the next over, Punam too departed when she holed out to Kapp off Ayabonga Khaka, leaving India at 196 for 4 in 40.1 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur then hit an unbeaten quick-fire 27-ball 39, laced with five boundaries and a six, to take India home with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier, put into bat, openers Lizelle Lee (40) and Laura Wolvaardt (69) gave South Africa a solid start, taking them to 76 in 15.4 overs.

Once Lee was removed by Poonam, Trisha Chetty (22) gave company to Wolvaardt, adding 51 runs.

Shikha provided India twin breakthroughs, dismissing Chetty and Wolvaardt, as South Africa slumped to 142 for 3.

M du Preez (44) and Lara Goodall (38) took the visiting team past the 200-run mark.

However, once Goodall was dismissed in the 43rd over, skipper Sune Luus (12) couldn't stay long either.

Du Preez took South Africa close to 250 before falling in the last over.

India will now play South Africa in the third and final ODI on October 14.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 247/6 in 50 overs (L Wolvaardt 69, M du Preez 44, S Pandey 2/38)

India: 248/5 in 48 overs (P Raut 65, M Raj 66, A Khaka 3/69).

(With PTI Inputs)

Harmanpreet KaurIndia womenindia women vs south africa women 2019mithali rajPunam Rautsouth africa women

Related stories

Debutant Priya Punia Guides India to Comprehensive Win Against South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 4:15 PM IST

Debutant Priya Punia Guides India to Comprehensive Win Against South Africa

Jess Jonassen Back at Number One, Healy in Top 3 Women's ODI Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 7:31 AM IST

Jess Jonassen Back at Number One, Healy in Top 3 Women's ODI Rankings

England Launch Action Plan to Boost Women's Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | October 8, 2019, 11:02 PM IST

England Launch Action Plan to Boost Women's Cricket

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v CZE
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v MLT
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more